Culleoka Water Supply Corporation outdoor use restrictions

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Culleoka WSC requested restrictions on outdoor water use.
Addresses ending in even numbers (0,2,4,6,8) water only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Addresses ending in odd numbers (1,3,5,7,9) water only on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Culleoka asks to please water before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. to help prevent excessive water loss due to heat evaporation.
You may sign up for texted or emailed alerts at https://rw1.co/FQM9U
