Angel Tree efforts underway

Deadlines for Angel Tree applicants and adoptions is approaching.

The deadline for Angel Tree applications is fast approaching and 550 angels are already registered for the 16th annual Angel Tree program.

Sponsored by the Lions Club in conjunction with Princeton ISD, the program was developed to assist the less fortunate students in Princeton ISD during Christmas.

The deadline for applications is Monday, Nov. 27, and Angel Tree adoptions continue until Friday, Dec. 1.

“In a rapidly growing community, the Angel Tree program keeps alive the Princeton tradition of caring for all our students,” Lions Club President Casey Gunnels said. “This project is an opportunity for our small-town spirit to shine through even as we continue to grow.”

Counselors on each Princeton ISD campus work with families applying for assistance via online applications, which are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Their need is verified using information from the free- and reduced-meal program, and other considerations can be made, including any new financial burdens a family may be facing.

To read the full story and Support community journalism, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today.