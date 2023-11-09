Club serves the community

Members of Princeton’s Noino Club raised almost $1,000 for high school senior scholarships during a garage sale in September at Culleoka Baptist Church. Courtesy Photo

A women’s club formed 80 years ago has kept history and traditions alive in Princeton as members continue to look for ways to help the community.

The Noino Club, also known as the Noino Study Club, was founded by Mrs. Guy Bush in 1943. The name, onion spelled backwards, was a play on words honoring Princeton’s lucrative onion business and agriculture at the time.

According to club member Julie Seller, the founder’s first name is unknown as all records until early 1990’s only lists past presidents under their husband’s first and last name.

“It was a civic group of women who formed a club mostly because their husbands were gone in World War II,” Seller said. “These women wanted to do something to beautify a part of Princeton that wasn’t particularly beautiful at the time.”

The club’s mission is to “promote friendship and create greater civic pride for the betterment of our town and country.” According to Seller, the club tries to find ways or projects to make the city better. She added that the women also indulge in talks about different topics in the Bible or things that were of interest to them.

“The club has always attracted members that agree with the mission statement,” said longtime member Virginia Gathright. “It attracts members that have a desire to not only support women but also the town.”

