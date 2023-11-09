Subscribe
PHS band wraps up successful marching season

Nov 9, 2023

Colorguard member Ariana Mondragon performs with the Princeton High School marching band, finishing a successful fall marching season. The band finishing 18th at Area during prelims with their 2023 show titled “The Wishing Well.”  Photo courtesy Jerry Winfrey

The Princeton High School Band finished its marching season with ‘Superior’ ratings and the chance to compete for a spot at State. 

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Panther Band competed at the UIL Regional Marching Contest at the Tom Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy. They were evaluated by three judges and earned a rating of “Superior,” which earned them a ticket to compete for a spot at State at the UIL Area contest.

Two weeks later, they competed at Area against 22 bands from three different regions Saturday, Oct. 28 in Melissa. According to Band Associate Director Jeremy Diaz, the marching bad had “it’s best performance in its history.”

The band placed 18th during prelims with their 2023 show titled, “The Wishing Well.”

Director of Bands Jason Smith thanked the staff and the band, adding that the students, parents and administration are “some of the best ever.”

“We were very proud of their performance and how far they have come this year, “Smith added.

Although the band will not participate at the state competition, they are now preparing for Spring Solo and Ensemble contests along with future holiday performances.

“We are currently trying to help with the Veterans Day Program, Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony as well as put together a Winter Concert featuring all of the bands,” Smith said. “The students are also working on All Region and All State Tryouts, which will be taking place in Early December and January.”

Smith said the high school band will perform at Universal Studios in Orlando in March. 

By Norishka Pachot | [email protected]

