Police Chief James Waters back on the job

Mayor Brianna Chacon swears in Princeton Police Chief James Waters. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

Although an invocation was on the agenda, the Monday, Nov. 13, meeting of the Princeton City Council began with a moment of silence since a resolution re-establishing an invocation had not yet been adopted. Councilmembers later approved the devotional procedures after instructing the city attorney to make two changes. Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh, who presided over most of the meeting, asked that sign-up forms must be delivered in person to the city secretary in the Municipal Center and that speakers be allowed three minutes.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Brianna Chacon swore in James Waters to his second stint as police chief. Waters, with 20 years’ experience with the Princeton Police Department, had been serving as interim chief since the dismissal last December of Mark Moyle. Waters had previously served as chief from 2011 to 2018.

“We are proud to have Chief Waters at the helm of our police department,” Chacon said. “His leadership, experience, and dedication to our community align with the values we hold dear in Princeton. I am confident that under his guidance, our police department will continue to serve and protect the residents of our city with the utmost professionalism and integrity.”

