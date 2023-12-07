Sheriff Skinner seeks re-election

Collin County’s chief law enforcement officer is seeking a third term behind the star.

Sheriff Jim Skinner, first elected in November 2016, said he had filed as a Republican candidate in the March 5 primary.

“Over these past seven years, with your unyielding support and commitment to public safety, we have partnered together and made our communities among the safest in the entire United States to live and raise a family,” he said in an announcement.

Skinner said his goals included keeping the county safe “by enforcing the law, executing legal process from the courts and supervising the county jail; upholding our constitutional rights and improving our community by leading the most professional Sheriff’s Office in the State of Texas.”

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office has an $81 million budget and comprises 587 personnel, houses over 1,000 inmates and provides law enforcement services to 500 square miles of unincorporated territory.

