Medical district development debated

The prognosis for Princeton to get a medical district and hospital remained uncertain after councilmembers questioned the need for the more housing on the city’s east side.

That issue was first raised in the public comment portion of the meeting when Clinton Lowrance said that without controls, “taxpayers could end up getting just another retail strip center and more apartments.”

The medical district concept plan was on the Monday, Jan. 8, Princeton City Council agenda as only a discussion item but it received more than half an hour’s worth of examination.

Dallas physician Haroon Rasheed, whose companies provide medical staffing and have pain management and urgent care clinics, presented the proposal initially made in 2022 to the Economic Development Corporation.

