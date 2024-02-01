Emergency exercise held in park

Princeton Fire-Rescue Lt. Brad Morrison deploys dummy victims for a disaster drill Thursday, Jan. 25. Courtesy Princeton Fire Department

An emergency exercise was held in Sister Grove Park so first responders could prepare for disasters.

The Collin County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) staged the Jan. 25 exercise in Sister Grove Park and Princeton Fire-Rescue Chief Tom Harvey said the purpose was two-fold.

“First, it tested and evaluated our area personnel, capabilities and procedures in the field,” he said. “Secondly, it challenged and evaluated Princeton’s Emergency Operations Center.”

Fire-Rescue departments from Princeton, Lowry Crossing and Farmersville took part in the drill from 8 a.m. to noon.

“The field units dealt with mass victims and injuries from an overturned fuel tanker, and both house-to-house and wide area searches,” Harvey said.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!