Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Awareness program features grim scene

by | May 9, 2024 | Education, Latest, News

PHS theater students help stage an accident scene as part of a national safety awareness program. Courtesy Photo

Princeton High School students have experienced a realistic vision of what could happen to an impaired driver.

On Thursday, May 2, School Resource Officer Victoria Paris coordinated a presentation of “Shattered Dreams,” a national effort to show students the real-life consequences of drunk driving.

The Princeton ISD worked for months with emergency personnel, theater students and first responders to present the awareness program in the PHS parking lot.

Before juniors and seniors were released to see the re-enactment, they had the opportunity to hear from the mother of an impaired driver’s victim.

“In 2019, a 17-year-old senior in high school killed my daughter, my only daughter,” MADD volunteer Suzanne Beatty said. “My mission is to stop this from happening. If you choose to drink or use drugs. You are impaired and you can’t make right decisions.”

She emphasized that her story was not an isolated incident.

“I volunteered with Shattered Dreams at my daughter’s high school in Frisco thinking this would never touch my life,” she said. “But I’m living with the reality of what happened. It just shows it can happen to anyone.”

Statistics show three dozen people in the U.S. die every 24 hours as a result of impaired driving — nearly three a day just in Texas.

The teen who killed Carly Beatty in College Station as she was walking home one night had alcohol, THC and Xanax in his system. He was charged with manslaughter and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“I’m here because I want you to think about this and possibly prevent a tragedy like this from happening,” her mother said. “It’s too late for him, but it’s not too late for you, because when it comes to impaired driving, there are no second chances.”

For continued community coverage subscribe, to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Bois d’ Arc Lake beckons

Bois d’ Arc Lake beckons

May 9, 2024 | ,

NTMWD’s newest lake, Bois d’Arc Lake, is now 100% full and open to public access. Courtesy NTMWD After 20 years of planning and four years of construction, Texas’ first major reservoir to be built in more than three decades glistens in the sun as a recreational...

read more
Collin County cities score high on safety

Collin County cities score high on safety

May 9, 2024 | ,

The Collin County city of Melissa ranked No. 1 on the 2024 list of the “safest” cities in Texas, according to the annual survey of FBI data by SafeWise.  The rankings were compiled from data sent to the FBI in October 2023 for crimes reported in 2022. According...

read more
Total property values up 14.63%

Total property values up 14.63%

May 9, 2024 | ,

The estimated average market value of a home in Princeton is now $340,434. Once again, Collin County property values are generally higher, according to 2024 certified estimated taxable values released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).  However, the...

read more
Habitat kicks off new build

Habitat kicks off new build

May 2, 2024 | , ,

Princeton High School students helped raise the wall to begin work on a new home on Harrelson Drive by Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The wall raising on Friday, April 19, was the start on a home for the LaTischa Johnson family. PHS students in the...

read more
Princeton will remember and honor fallen officer

Princeton will remember and honor fallen officer

May 2, 2024 | ,

From now on, July 25 will be Officer Nancy Dominguez Day in the city of Princeton. Mayor Brianna Chacon issued a proclamation on Monday, April 29, recognizing that Dominguez “displayed, on and off duty, the Core Values of the Princeton Police Department: Respect,...

read more
No progress on luxury apartment complex

No progress on luxury apartment complex

May 2, 2024 | ,

Apartments in various stages of construction, for what was supposed to be a  posh gated community at Hwy 380 and 599 W. Princeton Drive, have sat vacant since construction stopped almost one year ago.   The gates are still locked at the Princeton Luxury Apartments,...

read more
Council sets rules for official proclamations

Council sets rules for official proclamations

May 2, 2024 | ,

Following the special city council meeting Monday, April 29, a joint meeting with the EDC and the CDC was held to discuss “Project Pirate,”  the mayor’s plan for a residential housing moratorium and the vision for the future of Princeton. The Princeton City Council...

read more
Princeton man killed in crash

Princeton man killed in crash

May 1, 2024 | ,

An 18-wheeler was apparently going too fast when it overturned on a steep curve near Lowry Crossing, killing one motorist from Princeton and injuring another, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.A preliminary investigation by Trooper Samuel Polhemus said...

read more
Fatality accident near Lowry Crossing

Fatality accident near Lowry Crossing

Apr 30, 2024 | ,

The driver of an Audi was killed by a collision with a semi tractor-trailer truck on a stretch of FM 546 west of Lowry Crossing known locally as “Deadman’s Curve.” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the accident occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday and...

read more
City mourns fallen police officer

City mourns fallen police officer

Apr 25, 2024 |

Princeton Police Department Officer Nancy Dominguez was fatally injured in a weekend motor vehicle accident, the department said. Dominguez was off duty at the time of the two-vehicle crash about 5:20 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at Lakeview Drive and East Lucas Road. As...

read more
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Mothers Day 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024