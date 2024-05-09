Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Total property values up 14.63%

by | May 9, 2024 | Latest, News

The estimated average market value of a home in Princeton is now $340,434.

Once again, Collin County property values are generally higher, according to 2024 certified estimated taxable values released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). 

However, the average market value of homes decreased slightly in the city of Princeton, the Princeton ISD, Farmersville, Lowry Crossing and New Hope.

“We are not seeing the massive increases in home prices that were recognized in the last two years,” said Brian Swanson, deputy chief appraiser-business operations and compliance. “There are many factors that could explain this, which would be hard to pinpoint.” 

Swanson noted that Princeton had a 14% increase in new construction, signaling strong growth. So, he said, “While the decrease looks unusual compared to what we have seen recently, increases and decreases are normal fluctuation in the market.”

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Bois d’ Arc Lake beckons

Bois d’ Arc Lake beckons

May 9, 2024 | ,

NTMWD’s newest lake, Bois d’Arc Lake, is now 100% full and open to public access. Courtesy NTMWD After 20 years of planning and four years of construction, Texas’ first major reservoir to be built in more than three decades glistens in the sun as a recreational...

read more
Awareness program features grim scene

Awareness program features grim scene

May 9, 2024 | , ,

PHS theater students help stage an accident scene as part of a national safety awareness program. Courtesy Photo Princeton High School students have experienced a realistic vision of what could happen to an impaired driver. On Thursday, May 2, School Resource Officer...

read more
Collin County cities score high on safety

Collin County cities score high on safety

May 9, 2024 | ,

The Collin County city of Melissa ranked No. 1 on the 2024 list of the “safest” cities in Texas, according to the annual survey of FBI data by SafeWise.  The rankings were compiled from data sent to the FBI in October 2023 for crimes reported in 2022. According...

read more
Habitat kicks off new build

Habitat kicks off new build

May 2, 2024 | , ,

Princeton High School students helped raise the wall to begin work on a new home on Harrelson Drive by Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The wall raising on Friday, April 19, was the start on a home for the LaTischa Johnson family. PHS students in the...

read more
Princeton will remember and honor fallen officer

Princeton will remember and honor fallen officer

May 2, 2024 | ,

From now on, July 25 will be Officer Nancy Dominguez Day in the city of Princeton. Mayor Brianna Chacon issued a proclamation on Monday, April 29, recognizing that Dominguez “displayed, on and off duty, the Core Values of the Princeton Police Department: Respect,...

read more
No progress on luxury apartment complex

No progress on luxury apartment complex

May 2, 2024 | ,

Apartments in various stages of construction, for what was supposed to be a  posh gated community at Hwy 380 and 599 W. Princeton Drive, have sat vacant since construction stopped almost one year ago.   The gates are still locked at the Princeton Luxury Apartments,...

read more
Council sets rules for official proclamations

Council sets rules for official proclamations

May 2, 2024 | ,

Following the special city council meeting Monday, April 29, a joint meeting with the EDC and the CDC was held to discuss “Project Pirate,”  the mayor’s plan for a residential housing moratorium and the vision for the future of Princeton. The Princeton City Council...

read more
Princeton man killed in crash

Princeton man killed in crash

May 1, 2024 | ,

An 18-wheeler was apparently going too fast when it overturned on a steep curve near Lowry Crossing, killing one motorist from Princeton and injuring another, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.A preliminary investigation by Trooper Samuel Polhemus said...

read more
Fatality accident near Lowry Crossing

Fatality accident near Lowry Crossing

Apr 30, 2024 | ,

The driver of an Audi was killed by a collision with a semi tractor-trailer truck on a stretch of FM 546 west of Lowry Crossing known locally as “Deadman’s Curve.” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the accident occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday and...

read more
City mourns fallen police officer

City mourns fallen police officer

Apr 25, 2024 |

Princeton Police Department Officer Nancy Dominguez was fatally injured in a weekend motor vehicle accident, the department said. Dominguez was off duty at the time of the two-vehicle crash about 5:20 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at Lakeview Drive and East Lucas Road. As...

read more
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Mothers Day 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024