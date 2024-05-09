Total property values up 14.63%

The estimated average market value of a home in Princeton is now $340,434.

Once again, Collin County property values are generally higher, according to 2024 certified estimated taxable values released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).

However, the average market value of homes decreased slightly in the city of Princeton, the Princeton ISD, Farmersville, Lowry Crossing and New Hope.

“We are not seeing the massive increases in home prices that were recognized in the last two years,” said Brian Swanson, deputy chief appraiser-business operations and compliance. “There are many factors that could explain this, which would be hard to pinpoint.”

Swanson noted that Princeton had a 14% increase in new construction, signaling strong growth. So, he said, “While the decrease looks unusual compared to what we have seen recently, increases and decreases are normal fluctuation in the market.”

