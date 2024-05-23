Texas population boom continues

By percent change, Princeton was the third-fastest-growing U.S. city of 20,000 or greater population last year, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau said.

Princeton grew by 22.3% to 28,027 residents, adding 5,108 people between July 2022 and July 2023, according to the annual estimate of resident populations for incorporated places.

Collin County added 36,364 residents, bringing the estimated total last July to 1,195,359, the Census Bureau said.

In addition, Collin County ranked No. 5 among counties with the largest numeric gains in housing units, with 18,000 new units built. For comparison, Houston’s Harris County was first with 36,000 new housing units,

Celina scored first nationally in percentage growth for cities of 20,000 or more, the Census Bureau said.

