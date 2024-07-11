Consultant to design three parks

Councilmembers approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Mike Mashburn to execute a professional services agreement for conceptual design of three parks among projects in the bond proposal approved last year by voters.

HDLA, an architectural architecture and urban design services firm founded in 1985, would be a consultant paid $60,000 for the design of Veterans Memorial Park, JM Caldwell Sr. Community Park and Municipal Park.

The city would also reimburse the company for travel and per diem charges.

The scope of work for Veterans Memorial Park would be to redesign the existing park to create a downtown greenspace to help promote the development of a downtown area. “The programming for the project will incorporate a destination water feature and projection screen for movie screenings and events,” the bid said.

Caldwell Park improvements would include more sports space including soccer fields and pickleball courts as well as a destination playground.

“HDLA will also review the existing plans for the relocation of the historic water tower, and the possible addition of new recreation elements within the floodplain greenspace,” the proposal said.

