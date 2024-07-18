Election filing begins Saturday

The mayor’s position and two seats on the Princeton City Council are coming up for election this fall along with three seats on the Princeton Independent School District (PISD) Board of Trustees.

The city council comprises the mayor and seven council members and there are seven members on the PISD school board.

Saturday, July 20, is technically first day for candidates to file, but the Secretary of State’s office said Monday, July 22, is the first business day to receive applications. The filing deadline ends at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7, and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 25.

In addition to the position of Mayor Brianna Chacon, the council seats up for election are Place 1 currently held by David Kleiber and Place 2 occupied by Marlo Obera.

Chacon was first elected Nov. 3, 2020, with 1,909 votes or 44.03% of the total. Philip Anthony had 1,575 votes and 36.32% and David Sprawls polled 19.65% with 852 votes.

A runoff was not required because the election filled the unexpired term of former Mayor J.M. Caldwell, who resigned.

In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, Chacon received 742 votes, or 60.62% of the 1,224 total ballots cast. David Sprawls, who also ran in 2020, received 482 votes or 39.38%.

In the council elections that year, Kleiber, first elected in 2015, won with 588 votes or 53.45% over Darsell Johnson, who received 512 votes or 46.55%.

Obera won with 564 votes, or 50.95%, to Mike McCandless with 543 votes and 49.05%.

In the 2021 PISD school board election, Carlos Cuellar received 786 votes or 21.49% and Bob Lovelady polled 628 for 17.17%. Duane Kelly received 603 votes or 16.49%.

Lovelady has been on the board since 2012 and Kelly currently serves as vice president after being elected by his fellow trustees.

The three PISD board candidates who receive the most votes will be elected without a runoff.

Candidates for city council must be a qualified voter in the city of Princeton, over 21 years of age and must have resided in the city for the 12 months prior to election day. Once elected, a council member must reside continually in the city during their term of office. After the implementation of single-member districts in 2030, candidates and councilmembers must reside in the territory of the district corresponding to the council place

Candidates must also meet all requirements of the Texas Election Code, Title 9

Completed applications for council must be delivered to the city secretary. School board applications go to the superintendent’s office.

