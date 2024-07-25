CDC funds new police, fire equipment

CDC directors authorized the purchase of a Trimble X9 3D Laser Scanning System. The high-tech laser scanner and mapping tool is used to help police investigate traffic accidents and crime scenes. Courtesy photo

The Princeton Fire Department will be getting five new automated defibrillators, and the Princeton Police Department will have a sophisticated new 3D mapping tool for accident and criminal investigations.

The Princeton Community Development Corporation unanimously approved both allocations at a special meeting held Tuesday, July 16.

Four of the six board members were present. Directors Kareem Evans and Jason Ash were absent.

For more on this story see the July 25, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.