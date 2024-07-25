Council approves new housing developments

The Princeton City Council has approved a development plan for 710 single-family homes on 179.4 acres at the southeast corner of FM 75 and CR 831.

Lennar Homes of Texas Construction and Land proposes to build the homes on lots 50 feet wide and 115 feet deep with a minimum size of 1,400 square feet, said Greg Urech, Lennar’s president of land in DFW and Oklahoma.

For more on this story see the July 25, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.