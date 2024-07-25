How a congressman helps constituents

U.S. Rep. Keith Self talks to Rotary Club members at their Tuesday meeting. Self also held a “Koffee with Keith” session at Southard Middle School last weekend.

U.S. Rep. Keith Self said his staff stands ready to help deal with federal policies.

In a Tuesday, July 16, meeting at the Farmersville Rotary Club, Self said his offices in the 3rd Congressional District and in Washington, D.C. are available to help 24/7.

