NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Podcast explores 1988 murder

by | Jul 25, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Murder victim Angela Stevens was in the eighth grade at Princeton High School in 1986. Courtesy photo

It was a parent’s worst nightmare: a 16-year-old daughter sneaked out of her bedroom one night and never returned. Her brutalized body was found 11 days later.

A new podcast details how Angela Stevens, a Princeton High School student was murdered by her friends in 1988. The storyteller is a former PHS classmate, actress Julie Dove.

For more on this story see the July 25, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Princeton bond rating upgraded

Princeton bond rating upgraded

Jul 26, 2024 | ,

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Princeton’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and General Obligation (GO) bonds to “AA+” from “AA-,” following the implementation of Fitch's new U.S. Public Finance Local Government Rating Criteria. Fitch said in a Thursday, July 18, release the...

How a congressman helps constituents

How a congressman helps constituents

Jul 25, 2024 | ,

U.S. Rep. Keith Self talks to Rotary Club members at their Tuesday meeting. Self also held a “Koffee with Keith” session at Southard Middle School last weekend. U.S. Rep. Keith Self said his staff stands ready to help deal with federal policies. In a Tuesday, July 16,...

Council approves new housing developments

Council approves new housing developments

Jul 25, 2024 |

The Princeton City Council has approved a development plan for 710 single-family homes on 179.4 acres at the southeast corner of FM 75 and CR 831. Lennar Homes of Texas Construction and Land proposes to build the homes on lots 50 feet wide and 115 feet deep with a...

CDC funds new police, fire equipment

CDC funds new police, fire equipment

Jul 25, 2024 |

CDC directors authorized the purchase of a Trimble X9 3D Laser Scanning System. The high-tech laser scanner and mapping tool is used to help police investigate traffic accidents and crime scenes. Courtesy photo The Princeton Fire Department will be getting five new...

Back to School Bash is July 27

Back to School Bash is July 27

Jul 18, 2024 | ,

Dakota Chapman got back-to-school ready with his new haircut provided by Supercuts at the Back-to-School event. File Art Two thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be provided free to Princeton ISD students during the annual Princeton-Lowry Crossing...

Women thought to have been trafficked

Women thought to have been trafficked

Jul 18, 2024 | ,

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is among agencies investigating charges alleging four Collin County residents had been trafficking female immigrants. The Princeton Police Department filed the charges in March after finding 15 women in a house on Ginsburg...

Election filing begins Saturday

Election filing begins Saturday

Jul 18, 2024 | ,

The mayor’s position and two seats on the Princeton City Council are coming up for election this fall along with three seats on the Princeton Independent School District (PISD) Board of Trustees. The city council comprises the mayor and seven council members and there...

Cheerleaders collect recognitions

Cheerleaders collect recognitions

Jul 18, 2024 | , ,

Princeton and Lovelady High School’s junior varsity and varsity squads earn honors at National Cheerleaders Association camp. Courtesy Photo High school and middle school cheerleaders have returned from National Cheerleaders Association camp with an array of honors....

School board limits phone use

School board limits phone use

Jul 18, 2024 | , ,

Middle school students in the Princeton ISD will soon have to lock up their cell phones during the school day. The PISD Board of Trustees voted at their Monday, July 15, regular meeting to consider magnetically sealed security pouches made since 2014 by Yondr of San...

Consultant to design three parks

Consultant to design three parks

Jul 11, 2024 | ,

Councilmembers approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Mike Mashburn to execute a professional services agreement for conceptual design of three parks among projects in the bond proposal approved last year by voters.  HDLA, an architectural architecture...

