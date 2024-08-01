Community Center closed indefinitely

The Community Center refurbished by the city for $1.2M two years ago is closed indefinitely. The center is owned by the PCDC and is operated by Parks & Rec. File Art

The Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, closed in March for maintenance and repairs, won’t be reopening anytime soon, the Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC) said.

“This closure is due to ongoing maintenance concerns, necessary repairs and a broader reassessment of the project’s direction,” the PCDC said in a Thursday, July 25, release. “The board is currently evaluating all available options for the Community Center’s future.”

The center is owned by the PCDC and is operated by the Parks & Recreation Department.

The release said the recent resignations of the chairs for the PCDC and the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) led to a “pause” in the project, “allowing us to reassess and ensure we move forward with the best possible plan for our community.”

According to city records, the PEDC is a separate corporation not associated with the center.

The PCDC said discussions about the center would resume over the next few months, “and the board is optimistic that this period of careful consideration will lead to a decision that best serves our community’s needs and interests.”

To read the full story and stay informed, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!