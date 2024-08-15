Community Center to be repaired

The Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center will be closed indefinitely for repairs, not to cost more than $500,000.

Directors of the Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC) voted unanimously at a Tuesday, Aug. 6, special meeting to undertake necessary repairs and maintenance on the center, which has been closed since March 6.

The PCDC had told the Princeton City Council there were “potential hazards with flooring, suspected structural and mechanical root causes.”

The PCDC bought the entire city block in 2015 for $137,696, and in 2019 approved a construction budget of $1,245,000 for the center, which previously was a Methodist church.

Work included interior demolition, foundation work, framing and windows.

Deffibaugh, who served two terms as mayor and presently is mayor pro tem, dedicated the center on Aug. 6, 2022.

The center is owned by the PCDC and is operated by the Princeton Parks & Recreation Department.

