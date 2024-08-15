Dental experts tackle big cat tooth troubles

Dr. Charles Dyer IV, a dentist specializing in periodontal work and implants, works on Pasha, a Bengal Tiger, Saturday, Aug. 10, at In-Sync Exotics in Wylie. Sonia Duggan/The Princeton Herald

In a continued effort to ensure the health and well-being of the big cats at In-Sync Exotics, the Peter Emily International Veterinary Dental Foundation (PEIVDF) returned to Wylie Saturday, Aug. 10, to perform essential dental procedures on four tigers.

In-Sync Exotics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing neglected, abused and unwanted exotic felines, welcomed the foundation for the second time this year.

PEIVDF, a private charitable foundation, was established in 2005 by Dr. Peter Emily, DDS, to promote the oral and dental health of domestic and captive animals worldwide.

Dr. Stephanie LaGrone is the staff veterinarian for In-Sync Exotics. Saturday’s procedures were performed by Dr. Charles Dyer IV and Dr. Barron Hall on behalf of the foundation.

Among the tigers receiving dental care were Holiday, Pasha, Kali and Kabul. These majestic animals, ranging from Kali, a 10-year-old 310-pound Bengal Tiger, to Pasha, a 432-pound 10-year-old male, were given thorough examinations and dental work by the expert veterinary team.

Alexis Valenzuela, a keeper at In-Sync Exotics, emphasized the importance of monitoring the animals for signs of dental issues.

“We’ll sometimes notice if a cat has broken teeth or if their gums are protruding from their teeth, and we make notes for when they do a dental day,” Valenzuela said.

Holiday, for instance, underwent a root canal and teeth cleaning after the team noticed he had developed severe bad breath—a clear indicator of dental trouble.

Pasha had a tooth extracted and work completed on one of his canines. Valenzuela mentioned that this kind of intervention is essential when keepers observe unusual behavior, such as a cat eating slowly or opening its mouth frequently.

“We noticed Jafar [tiger] wasn’t eating right a couple of months ago when the foundation was here and that’s how we realized something was wrong with his teeth,” Valenzuela said.

The PEIVDF team comes out on an as-needed basis, responding to the big cats’ dental needs as they arise. Their dedication ensures that these big cats continue to thrive in their sanctuary, free from the pain and discomfort that dental issues can cause.

To learn more about the big cats at In-Sync Exotics, visit insyncexotics.org.

