Property tax hearing next month

The Princeton City Council will meet Thursday, Sept. 12, to discuss the city budget and property tax rates for next year. A public hearing is set for Monday, Sept. 16, at which time the tax rate and city budget will be adopted.

Councilmembers also called an election for Tuesday, Nov. 5, for the positions of mayor and Places 1 and 2 on the council.

In addition, council approved an amendment to the Princeton Community Development Corporation budget allowing up to $500,000 to be spent for repairs to the Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center closed in March.

In other business at the Monday, Aug. 12, regular meeting, Community Events Manager Meagan Petter-Bernard laid out the festivity calendar for the next year.

Council approved three annual contracts with Collin County for fire and ambulance dispatch, police dispatch and jail services.

Fire Chief Tom Harvey said in a memo to council that Collin County had been handling fire dispatching for three decades. “For FY 2025, Collin County Dispatch is still the most cost-effective method for alerting and dispatching the Princeton Fire Department, as there is no cost for this service.”

