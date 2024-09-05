Make a difference on North Texas Giving Day by supporting local nonprofits

Shutt’er Down Ranch & Rescue in Farmersville is participating in the 2024 North Texas Giving Day. Support is needed to care for its many rescued injured animals. File photo

Supporting a favorite local nonprofit or cause doesn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming for North Texas residents, thanks to a unique fundraising event that started in 2009. For 15 years, the Communities Foundation of Texas has hosted North Texas Giving Day (NTxGD), an 18-hour community-wide online giving event designed to build awareness and support for local nonprofits. In 2023, the event raised $62.6 million for 3,249 nonprofits serving the 20-county North Texas area, “bringing the 15-year total to over $566 million,” according to the foundation.

On Sept. 19, NTxGD will once again kick off one of the largest annual community-wide fundraising events in the nation, connecting North Texas nonprofits with supporters. The event provides opportunities to donate across 27 cause areas, including animal rescue, environment and conservation, human trafficking and exploitation, and support for seniors and veterans.

Early giving begins on Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 19. The NTxGD website simplifies the donation process by offering reliable information and the ability to make charitable contributions in set or custom amounts. For nonprofits, this special giving day serves as a valuable tool for raising awareness and funds to help them better serve their communities.

Among the many nonprofits participating this year, several have specific goals that they hope to achieve through the funds raised during North Texas Giving Day.

Amazing Grace Food Pantry, a North Texas Food Bank partner located in Wylie, aims to raise $10,000 to purchase healthy and easy-to-prepare foods for its Food4Kids and Home Bound Seniors programs. The all-volunteer pantry provides nutritional food to Eastern Collin County residents in need, thanks to dedicated volunteers who help procure, sort, and distribute thousands of pounds of food each month.

Coventry Reserve, which offers a day program in St. Paul for adults with physical and cognitive needs, is seeking $100,000 to help reduce the debt incurred by a recent land purchase. The proceeds from the sale of their previous Respite house will start the process, but with nine acres of land, funds raised on NTxGD will help whittle the balance down.

The Farmersville Historical Society, dedicated to preserving the history of the Farmersville area, hopes to raise $30,000 for repairs and replacements needed at the Bain-Honaker House, a home built in 1865 and donated to the society in 1989. The funds will be used to repair and replace perimeter fencing and pickets, allowing the home to continue educating visitors about the region’s history from the mid-19th century through World War II.

Another organization, Farmersville Outreach Alliance, is looking to raise $2,000 to support its programs that serve the community’s needs, including essential services provided on the first and third Mondays of each month. The nonprofit also organizes the Farmersville Angel Tree Program each year, helping to provide basic needs and gifts for hundreds of children at Christmas.

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County has set a fundraising goal of $250,000 to continue its mission of providing safe, affordable, and decent housing for deserving families. The funds will support ongoing projects, including the construction of homes in Princeton and McKinney.

Heavenly Hooves Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center, a nonprofit offering equine-assisted therapy for individuals with physical, psychological, or emotional challenges, is asking for $5,500 to build a covered riding area. This addition would protect students—many of whom have health issue s— from the cold, wind, sun, and rain, ensuring that sessions can continue without interruption.

In-Sync Exotics, a Wylie-based nonprofit providing sanctuary to more than 70 exotic felines, is seeking $200,000 to help care for its residents. With annual expenses exceeding $1.7 million, including over $20,000 per month for food and more than $240,000 annually for veterinary care, the organization relies on community support to maintain its sanctuary.

Meals on Wheels Collin County is working to raise $100,000 to combat hunger and isolation among disabled and older adults by providing nutritious meals. Last year, the McKinney-based organization delivered more than 471,000 meals to 2,200 clients throughout Collin County, and they expect to exceed 500,000 meals this year.

Volunteers are also needed to help serve meals to more than 2,300 seniors each day.

Finally, Shutt’er Down Ranch & Rescue, a 30-acre sanctuary in Farmersville focusing on medically injured animals, has set a goal of $10,000 to expand its facilities and support the increasing number of animals in need. The funds will help build a livestock shelter, cover medical expenses, and expand the overall capacity of the rescue.

These are just a few of the many local organizations participating in North Texas Giving Day this year. To join the movement and support your favorite events, teams, fundraisers, or nonprofits, visit northtexasgivingday.org and make your donation on or before Sept. 19.