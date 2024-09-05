Transportation plan adopted; meeting Sept. 12

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has adopted a 10-year transportation plan worth more than $104 billion.

The plan, to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity, includes over $43 billion for development and routine maintenance.

The U.S. 380 corridor bisects Collin County, one of the nation’s fastest growing counties. TxDOT has allocated an additional $700 million of commission discretionary programming to the corridor in the 2025 Unified Transportation Program (UTP).

Plans developed by TxDOT call for reconstructing the U.S. 380 corridor as a controlled access freeway with some portions of the corridor in new locations.

Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocations are ongoing, and the initial phases of the approximately $8 billion worth of the U.S. 380 project are scheduled to go to letting by the end of the year with a $200 million project in McKinney extending the controlled access freeway near the south end of the McKinney airport.

TxDOT will present a draft environmental assessment for the U.S. 380 bypass from FM 1827 to CR 560 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Princeton High School cafeteria, 1000 East Princeton Drive.

“With a booming population and economy, TxDOT is meeting the moment with a record investment in our state roadway system to ensure Texas remains the preferred destination for families and businesses,” said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. TxDOT Executive Director.

