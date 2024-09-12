Male body found – UPDATE by | Sep 12, 2024 | Area News, Latest



The Collin County Medical Examiner is investigating the discovery of a body found on the south side of Princeton.

Workmen found the body Thursday, Sept. 5, at a construction site near the intersection of South Beauchamp Boulevard and County Road 398.

Princeton Police Chief James Waters said the Medical Examiner had determined the body is that of a male, possibly of Asian or Hispanic ancestry.

A complete identification remains pending and there are no details on the cause of death.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers were assisting in the investigation, and he urged anybody with information to call the police department at 972-736-3901.

