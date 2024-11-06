2024 election results – other – FINAL

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls on Election Day, for a total of 517,142. Votes are not official until they are canvassed.
Final, unofficial voting results from Collin County Elections, with 117 of 117 vote centers reporting, show:
In the race for Collin County Tax Assessor-Collector:
Scott Grigg (R) with 280,212 votes or 59.18%;
Stephanie Cooksey (D) with 192,637 votes or 40.69%.
In the race for County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3:
Incumbent Commissioner Darrell Hale (R) with 73,775 votes or 61.42%;
Yvette Johnson (D) with 46,336 votes or 38.58%.
In the race for Constable, Precinct No. 3:
Incumbent Constable Sammy Knapp (R) with 88,075 votes or 54.98%;
Cesar Avila (D) with 72,131 votes or 45.02%.
In the race for State Board of Education, District 12, with 99% of precincts reporting across 12 counties including Collin County, The Dallas Morning News reported:
Incumbent Board Member Pam Little (R) with 63.43% of the votes;
George King (D) with 36.57%.
Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.
