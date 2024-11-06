Princeton election results – FINAL

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls on Election Day, for a total of 517,142. Votes are not official until they are canvassed.



The final, unofficial voting results from Collin County Elections, with 117 of 117 vote centers reporting, show:



(City results are listed according to the order in which candidates appeared on the ballot)



In the race for Princeton mayor:

Keith Schmitt with 1,544 votes or 19.16%;

Madelyn Awalt with 436 votes or 5.41%;

Eugene Escobar Jr. with 2,183 votes or 27.09%;

Incumbent Mayor Brianna Chacon with 3,302 votes or 40.98%;

Sabrena Johnson with 593 votes or 7.36%.



A candidate for city office must win more than 50% of the ballots cast in order to be elected.

A runoff election for mayor will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14.



In the race for Princeton City Council Place 1:

Incumbent Councilmember David Kleiber with 3,115 votes or 46.39%;

Terrance Johnson with 3,600 votes or 53.61%



In the race for Princeton City Council Place 2:

Incumbent Councilmember Marlo Obera with 3,230 votes or 48.07%;

Cristina Todd with 3,489 votes or 51.93%.



Results are not official until the votes are canvassed by the Princeton City Council.



In the race for three seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees, with results listed in order of total votes received:



Bianca Washington with 5,181 votes or 25.38%;

Incumbent Trustee Carlos Cuellar with 3,931 votes or 19.26%;

Incumbent Trustee Duane Kelly with 3,770 votes or 18.47%;

Terry Gilmore with 3,487 votes or 17.08%;

Dana Pendland Jones with 2,228 votes or 10.91%;

Mike Talley with 1,816 votes or 8.90%.



The three candidates with the most votes will be elected.

Results are not official until the votes are canvassed by the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees.

