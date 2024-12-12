City hires CEO for PEDC/PCDC

The city of Princeton has hired Jim Wehmeier as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) and the Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC).

Wehmeier has been director of economic development for the city of Ennis since October 2020. Located south of Dallas in Ellis County, Ennis was estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau to have a population of 23,686 in 2023.

According to his Linkedin profile, Wehmeier was chief development officer for the city of Hutto in 2019. Before that, he served as president and chief executive officer of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation from 2012 to 2015 and director of economic development and president-CEO from 2005 to 2012 for the city of Lufkin and Lufkin-Angelina County Economic Development Partnership.

He previously was executive director of the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and Main Street Convention and Visitors Bureau.

