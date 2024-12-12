Subscribe
Subscribe Love

City hires CEO for PEDC/PCDC

by | Dec 12, 2024 | Latest, News

The city of Princeton has hired Jim Wehmeier as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) and the Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC).

Wehmeier has been director of economic development for the city of Ennis since October 2020. Located south of Dallas in Ellis County, Ennis was estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau to have a population of 23,686 in 2023.

According to his Linkedin profile, Wehmeier was chief development officer for the city of Hutto in 2019. Before that, he served as president and chief executive officer of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation from 2012 to 2015 and director of economic development and president-CEO from 2005 to 2012 for the city of Lufkin and Lufkin-Angelina County Economic Development Partnership.

He previously was executive director of the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and Main Street Convention and Visitors Bureau.

To read the full story and stay informed about your community subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Council OK’s contract for multi-gen rec center

Council OK’s contract for multi-gen rec center

Dec 12, 2024 | ,

Plans are in the works for the city’s new multi-generational community recreation and aquatics center after the Princeton City Council approved an agreement for architecture and design services. Councilmembers voted at the Monday, Dec. 9, meeting to authorize the city...

read more
Saturday is Election Day for mayoral runoff

Saturday is Election Day for mayoral runoff

Dec 12, 2024 | ,

Election Day for the Princeton mayoral runoff is Saturday, Dec. 14, with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Training Room of the Princeton Municipal Complex, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, or in the Collin County Elections Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney. ...

read more
Optional curriculum features Bible content

Optional curriculum features Bible content

Dec 12, 2024 | , ,

Texas school districts may now choose reading and English language lessons linked to the Bible. By an 8-7 vote Friday, Nov. 22, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved the optional Bluebonnet Learning curriculum drafted by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for...

read more
Campus food drive a success

Campus food drive a success

Dec 12, 2024 | , ,

JROTC cadets help load food collected for the annual campus food drive benefitting local families. Courtesy Princeton ISD Although inflation continued to hit the North Texas area hard, especially when considering the increased prices at the grocery stores, enough food...

read more
Mayoral runoff early voting UPDATED

Mayoral runoff early voting UPDATED

Dec 9, 2024 | ,

Two more days remain for early in-person early voting for the Princeton mayoral runoff election, followed by Election Day on Saturday, Dec. 14.According to Collin County Elections, at the end of Friday, Dec. 6, there had been 244 in-person voting check-ins at the two...

read more
North Pole Christmas CANCELED

North Pole Christmas CANCELED

Dec 5, 2024 | ,

With rain continuing in the weather forecast, the city of Princeton has canceled the North Pole Christmas event scheduled for Saturday evening in Caldwell Park.“We were excited to celebrate the holiday cheer with you, but Mother Nature had other plans,” the city said...

read more
Photos online
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024