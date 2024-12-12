Council OK’s contract for multi-gen rec center

Plans are in the works for the city’s new multi-generational community recreation and aquatics center after the Princeton City Council approved an agreement for architecture and design services.

Councilmembers voted at the Monday, Dec. 9, meeting to authorize the city manager to execute an agreement with M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates. The contract was capped at just over $4.598 million.

“This process started out just as a rec center, but it kind of has evolved into a multi-generational facility” with a natatorium, said Parks & Recreation Director Chase Bryant.

He said the two-story, 50,000 square-foot facility would be built on the Georgia-Texas Land & Cattle Company site, 90 acres of parkland located along Myrick Lane just east of the Princeton Business Park.

“With amenities for fitness, sports, social gatherings, and wellness programming, this facility will be a vibrant hub for people of all ages to connect, play, and thrive,” Bryant said.

The Princeton ISD would contribute $10,000 for construction of the natatorium, he added.

