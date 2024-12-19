Former PISD daycare worker arrested

A former worker at the Princeton ISD Panther Cub Daycare, 501 5th Street, has been charged with injury to a child, according to a release posted by the PISD and the Princeton Police Department.

Collin County Detention Center booking records show Savanna Marie Chron, 25, was named in three warrants issued Tuesday, Dec. 17, and appeared before a magistrate on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Two warrants allege injury to a child and the third warrant alleges invasive visual recording, records show.

The release said police were notified Friday, Dec. 13, of a possible injury to a child at the daycare center at a previous time.

Detectives met with staff and the mother of a child and requested additional information.

Investigators received video from the center on Monday, Dec. 16, as well as photographs and medical information from the parents, the release said. Police obtained warrants and officers arrested Chron without incident on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

PISD said the district no longer employed Chron.

“As soon as Princeton ISD was made aware of the alleged incident, immediate actions were put in place to ensure the safety of the children moving forward,” the district said. “Parents of all children who may have had contact with the former daycare worker were contacted individually by PISD administrators.”

The district thanked the police department and added, “The safety and security of our children is our No. 1 priority, and we thank you for your continued support as we work to keep everyone safe.”



