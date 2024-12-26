Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Solar eclipse topped year’s events

by | Dec 26, 2024 | Latest, News

Singer-songwriter Aaron Watson headlined performances at the June 29 Freedom & Fireworks event. File Art

A cloudy day turned black as night as Princeton residents witnessed the area’s first total solar eclipse since 1878. 

April 8, 2024, will remain in the memory of watchers, young and old. The next total eclipse for Collin County won’t occur for another 300 years.

The moon began to cover the sun about 12:23 p.m., slowly darkening skies as the sun played peek-a-boo with the clouds. 

But a hole opened during the four minutes of totality starting about 1:41 p.m. and viewers could remove their glasses to see the sun’s bright corona around the edges of the moon as the landscape became dark as night. 

By 3 p.m., though, the moon had moved on, and it was just another partly cloudy day.

The eclipse was not the only outdoor event Princeton enjoyed in 2024. 

J.M. Caldwell Sr, Community Park was bright with colored clouds as hundreds of children and adults laughed, yelled, sang, danced and threw colored powder on each other in the Holi festival welcoming spring on March 30. Diwali, the Festival of Lights, was celebrated in November. 

Princeton High School students helped raise the wall in March as work began on a new home on Harrelson Drive by Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The LaTischa Johnson family received the keys in November.

Two decades of fundraising and fun was the focus April 20 at the 20th annual Onion Festival at Princeton High School.

The event recognized Collin County’s onion industry that started in the city.

Proceeds from the all-day festival benefitted programs sponsored by Lions Club International in conjunction with Princeton ISD, including eye exams and eyeglasses for economically disadvantaged students, scholarships for graduating seniors and the Angel Tree program.

Princeton’s VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 held its annual Day of Service on May 4, cleaning up Princeton Cemetery and Veterans Memorial Park.

The city’s Second Annual Fishin’ Frenzy in the Municipal Center pond attracted hundreds of aspiring anglers.

On June 29, Princeton celebrated Independence Day with a Freedom & Fireworks celebration at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park. Dallas-area party band Empire 6 performed, followed by headliner Aaron Watson, a country music singer-songwriter.

In August, the Princeton Fire and Rescue Department welcomed a $1.2 million Rosenbauer fire truck with a 100-foot aerial ladder. The new truck is housed at Fire Station No. 3 on Myrick Lane.

“We definitely need this equipment because we’re getting so many three-story apartment buildings and taller commercial structures,” said Fire Chief Tom Harvey, who retired this year.

The city’s first Pumpkin BooLooza took place Oct. 15 in Caldwell Park with carnival rides, trick-or-treating for costumed celebrants, hayrides and a DJ providing dance music. The event featured screening of the 2012 animated film “Hotel Transylvania.”

Caldwell Park was all decked out for the city’s North Pole Christmas on Dec. 7, but two cold, rainy days forced the city to cancel the event. 

A somber observance will be conducted next year on July 25 as Princeton remembers Police Officer Nancy Dominguez, who was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash while on her way to work. 

A Princeton Police squad car parked outside the Municipal Center was decorated in her honor.

In less than two years on the job, Dominguez had received numerous accolades including 2022 Rookie of the Year, 2023 Rookie of the Year, a 2023 Citizen Commendation Award, multiple Letters of Commendations from the department, a Life Saving Award in June of 2023 and multiple RISE Awards.

Stay informed about your local community in the new year, by subscribing to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

PISD continued building for future growth

PISD continued building for future growth

Dec 26, 2024 | , ,

The Princeton High School Class of 2024 celebrated their graduation. File Art Princeton ISD board members wrestled with the same growth problems facing the city as a whole as the district opened two new elementary schools, struggled to find enough teachers and adopted...

read more
Year brings growth, new administration

Year brings growth, new administration

Dec 26, 2024 |

Rampant growth continued to batter Princeton’s infrastructure during 2024 as city leaders attempted to curb and refine development. By the time the U.S. Census Bureau reported in May that Princeton was the third-fastest-growing city by percentage, a new administrative...

read more
Princeton residents stay busy at ballot box in 2024

Princeton residents stay busy at ballot box in 2024

Dec 26, 2024 | ,

A field of campaign signs welcomed voters to the Community Center for the primary elections. File Art Unhappy Princeton voters unseated the mayor and two city councilmembers in 2024, and a new member joined two Princeton ISD trustees who were re-elected.  Four...

read more
Mayor Escobar sworn in

Mayor Escobar sworn in

Dec 24, 2024 | ,

City Secretary Amber Anderson swore in Eugene Escobar Jr. as mayor of Princeton, effective Monday, Dec. 23.Escobar won 55% of the vote in a runoff election on Saturday, Dec. 14. He is to preside over the first Princeton City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025....

read more
Former PISD daycare worker arrested UPDATED

Former PISD daycare worker arrested UPDATED

Dec 20, 2024 | ,

A former worker at the Princeton ISD Panther Cub Daycare, 501 5th Street, has been charged with injury to a child, according to a release posted by the PISD and the Princeton Police Department.Collin County Detention Center booking records show Savanna Marie Chron,...

read more
Former PISD daycare worker arrested

Former PISD daycare worker arrested

Dec 19, 2024 | ,

A former worker at the Princeton ISD Panther Cub Daycare, 501 5th Street, has been charged with injury to a child, according to a release posted by the PISD and the Princeton Police Department.Collin County Detention Center booking records show Savanna Marie Chron,...

read more
Annual ceremony honors veterans

Annual ceremony honors veterans

Dec 19, 2024 | ,

Rich Rykens honors William Rutledge, who died in 1910 at about 27 years of age, at the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing Saturday, Dec. 14. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald Linda Dillard never knew her uncle, who died in...

read more
Over 800 children adopted by Angel Tree

Over 800 children adopted by Angel Tree

Dec 19, 2024 | , ,

The Angel Tree program, developed to assist less fortunate Princeton ISD students during Christmas, served at least 304 families and 854 children this year, Lions Club President Casey Gunnels reported to the Monday, Dec. 16, meeting of the Princeton ISD Board of...

read more
Photos online
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024