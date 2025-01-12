Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Public Hearing Monday, Jan. 13: Drones at Walmart

by | Jan 12, 2025 | Area News, Latest

The Princeton City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, and will conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-01-13 of the City of Princeton from Walmart Real Estate Business for a Specific Use Permit for a Commercial Drone Delivery Hub at 701 W Princeton Drive, being Lot 1, Block A, Princeton Walmart Addition in the City of Princeton, Collin County, Texas; and take appropriate action.

To read the full story and stay informed, support your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald by subscribing today!


Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Braving the elements

Braving the elements

Jan 10, 2025 | ,

Despite the weather, Princeton Police officers remain on duty. The photo, courtesy of the PD, includes the disclaimer: "We promise we have issued Officer Barkheimer a jacket and long-sleeved shirts. But, much like your teenagers, he chooses to not wear them."

read more
Princeton wrestlers win New Year’s Eve Scuffle 

Princeton wrestlers win New Year’s Eve Scuffle 

Jan 9, 2025 | ,

Princeton freshman Mitzy Pineda spins behind her JJ Pearce opponent to earn two points for a takedown. The Lady Panthers won the team title at last weekend’s New Year’s Eve Scuffle, held at Frisco Emerson High School. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media By David...

read more
Car plunges into Lake Lavon

Car plunges into Lake Lavon

Jan 9, 2025 | ,

A bystander rescued the driver of a Camaro that plunged off a bridge into Lake Lavon while he was racing a Mustang, authorities said.The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said the car ended up 12 feet underwater at the T-intersection of U.S. Highway 380 and County Road...

read more
Council to consider extending moratorium

Council to consider extending moratorium

Jan 9, 2025 | ,

New Princeton Mayor Eugene Escobar is hitting the ground running before he presides over the first City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 13. Before the meeting, members sitting as the Housing Standards Commission will get reports on the Princeton Luxury Apartments....

read more
New PISD policies adopted

New PISD policies adopted

Jan 9, 2025 | , ,

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees has updated district policy on teaching controversial issues including Critical Race Theory, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), gender fluidity, pronoun usage and potentially pornographic material. The new policies were adopted...

read more
Focusing on the future with smart policing

Focusing on the future with smart policing

Jan 9, 2025 | ,

Chief Waters displays new tools for police officers including a lighter ballistic vest, 3-D scanner and more. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald Princeton Police Chief James Waters has found a way to do more with less. It’s called intelligent policing, and Waters said...

read more
Photos online
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024