Public Hearing Monday, Jan. 13: Drones at Walmart

The Princeton City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, and will conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-01-13 of the City of Princeton from Walmart Real Estate Business for a Specific Use Permit for a Commercial Drone Delivery Hub at 701 W Princeton Drive, being Lot 1, Block A, Princeton Walmart Addition in the City of Princeton, Collin County, Texas; and take appropriate action.

