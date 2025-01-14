Council extends moratorium

City staff asked to extend the current four-month ban on new residential construction for five months, but the Princeton City Council agreed to a six-month extension.

The first moratorium was imposed last September to allow time for the rapidly growing city to plan for improving its infrastructure to keep pace with the growth.

Also at the Monday, Jan. 13, meeting, council approved Walmart’s request for a specific use permit to build a commercial drone delivery hub at the store on U.S. Highway 380.

In other business, councilmembers chose newly elected member Cristina Todd to serve as mayor pro tempore, succeeding Steve Deffibaugh.



To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!





