Equine program aids veterans

Judge John Roach, left, Pat Puckett and Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner, at the VALOR/Collin County Sheriff’s Office Equine Therapy Program held last October. A second session was held in December and more are planned in 2025. Courtesy CCSO

Thanks to the efforts of two Collin County leaders, military veterans in the justice system now have a powerful new resource for healing and rehabilitation.

Determined to leave ‘no man behind,’ Sheriff Jim Skinner and Judge John Roach—both veterans themselves—collaborated to launch the VALOR/Collin County Sheriff’s Office Equine Therapy Program.

This innovative initiative blends intensive therapy with the transformative power of horses, giving justice-involved non-violent veteran inmates a chance to rebuild trust, purpose, and dignity.

Skinner, a seasoned horseman, and Roach, who oversees the Veterans Court and the Veterans Accessing Lifelong Opportunities for Rehabilitation (VALOR) program, recognized the need for fresh approaches to help veterans in the justice system address the struggles that often lead to incarceration—such as PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, substance abuse, and a loss of direction.

Through his work with sheriffs across Texas and beyond, Skinner has encountered numerous methods aimed at reducing recidivism, and he believes the right programs can make a lasting impact.

“What we want to do is break that cycle,” Skinner said. “And it’s not unrealistic. It’s absolutely attainable, and it’s been demonstrated by others.”

To read the full story and support local journalism, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!