Public hearing on Princeton-180 PID by | Feb 8, 2025 | Area News, Latest

A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10:

“Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Resolution No. 2025-02-10-R07, approving the creation of the Princeton-180 Public Improvement District and ordering public improvements to be made for the benefit of such District; and take appropriate action.”