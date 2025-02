Public hearing on zone map amendment by | Feb 8, 2025 | Area News, Latest

A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10:

“Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-02-10 of the City of Princeton from Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty for a zone map amendment for a property being a 0.55 acre tract of land situated in the David Cherry Survey, Abstract No. 166, City of Princeton, Collin County, Texas; and take appropriate action.”