Auditors may review community center renovation

Accounting firms are being asked to bid on a proposal for a forensic audit of expenditures involving the Steve & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center.

The Princeton City Council, which last month discussed concerns about the transactions, agreed Monday, March 10, to issue a Request for Qualifications prepared by Finance Director Sophie Packard.

The audit would cover the purchase and renovation of the center at 416 N. Fourth St. from 2015 to 2022, Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. said.

“Approving this doesn’t mean we’re doing an audit,” Escobar said. “It just gets the people here to present to us and we can actually answer these questions on what it costs, or to give us an estimated cost. This is to find out if we want to move forward.”

Packard said, “Although it’s narrow in project scope, the time period is still vast.”

She added that since the community center is owned by the Princeton Community Development Corporation, the CDC would have to authorize the expense of funds for an audit.

The CDC bought the former Methodist church and entire city block in 2015 for $137,696, and in 2019 approved a construction budget of $1,245,000. Work began in 2020, including interior demolition, foundation work, framing and windows.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]