City denies allegations by Sicily Lagoon developer

Houses continue to sell in the Sicily Laguna community even though the lagoon has not been completed. John Kanelis/Princeton Herald

The developer of the Sicily Lagoon project has won a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the city of Princeton’s attempt to collect a $2 million penalty for non-completion of the project and is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

“This is a textbook case of government opportunism,” said the petition by Sicily Laguna Azure, LLC. “Despite negotiating, approving and executing detailed development and reimbursement agreements with Sicily, and after years of investment by Sicily, the city and its officials now seek to go back on their promises.”

“Various allegations have been raised against the city … however, the city denies that any of those allegations are true,” Princeton Marketing & Communications Director Erin Mudie said Monday, March 10. “The city will vigorously defend this lawsuit in the best interest of the city’s residents.”

In addition to the city, the suit names Michael Mashburn, in his official capacity as city manager, and Eugene Escobar Jr., in his official capacity as mayor.

Judge Bryan Gantt of the 493rd District Court in McKinney issued the TRO on Friday, March 7, and scheduled a hearing for March 18 on a request to issue a temporary injunction.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]