City denies allegations by Sicily Lagoon developer

by | Mar 13, 2025 | Latest, News

Houses continue to sell in the Sicily Laguna community even though the lagoon has not been completed. John Kanelis/Princeton Herald

The developer of the Sicily Lagoon project has won a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the city of Princeton’s attempt to collect a $2 million penalty for non-completion of the project and is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

“This is a textbook case of government opportunism,” said the petition by Sicily Laguna Azure, LLC. “Despite negotiating, approving and executing detailed development and reimbursement agreements with Sicily, and after years of investment by Sicily, the city and its officials now seek to go back on their promises.”

“Various allegations have been raised against the city … however, the city denies that any of those allegations are true,” Princeton Marketing & Communications Director Erin Mudie said Monday, March 10. “The city will vigorously defend this lawsuit in the best interest of the city’s residents.”

In addition to the city, the suit names Michael Mashburn, in his official capacity as city manager, and Eugene Escobar Jr., in his official capacity as mayor. 

Judge Bryan Gantt of the 493rd District Court in McKinney issued the TRO on Friday, March 7, and scheduled a hearing for March 18 on a request to issue a temporary injunction.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

Related News

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Accounting firms are being asked to bid on a proposal for a forensic audit of expenditures involving the Steve & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center.  The Princeton City Council, which last month discussed concerns about the transactions, agreed Monday, March...

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Work is expected to begin this spring on a $72 million expansion of McKinney National Airport allowing commercial passenger service by late next year. “We continue to work toward a May 2025 groundbreaking,” Ken Carley, the airport director, said Friday, March 7. The...

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Culinary Arts students serve lunch to PISD staff. The district celebrated CATE month in February, highlighting the culinary program as an opportunity to get ahead. Courtesy PISD  With the renovation of the kitchen at Princeton High School and the addition of the...

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Even though the filing deadline has ended for candidates seeking a seat on the Collin College Board of Trustees to get on the Saturday, May 3, general election ballot, there remains the option for write-in candidates to seek election. Collin County Elections...

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Princeton junior catcher Marlon Alvarado blocks the plate as he applies the tag on Plano East sophomore Kellan McWhinnie on Wednesday, March 12. McWhinnie was ruled safe on the play. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media From Staff Reports The following are final scores...

Mar 7, 2025 | ,

Kiana Lugo won the regional championship in the 198-pound weight class division. She lifted a total of 1,070 pounds. Lugo also became the regional meet record holder in the squat with a lift of 470 pounds. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media By David Wolman...

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

A bill introduced by Rep. Jeff Leach proposes significant changes to discipline policies in Texas public schools.  Leach, R-Plano, said the bill is designed to provide schools with more flexibility in handling disciplinary issues while ensuring student safety. “Our...

