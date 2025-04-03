Residents speak against proposed Islamic community

A man sang “My Country ‘Tis of Thee’’ as Collin County commissioners held an overflow public hearing on the proposal by some members of the East Plano Islamic Center to build EPIC City and EPIC Ranch on unincorporated land in Collin and Hunt Counties.

The project, by Community Capital Partners, would include 1,000 homes, a school, a mosque, a senior living center and retail space on 402 acres outside the Josephine city limits. Records show the land was purchased in September.

No applications had been submitted as of the Monday, March 31, hearing.

