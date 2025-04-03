School library bill passes

The Texas Senate has passed a bill that would require school libraries to tell parents what books their children had checked out as well as requiring each school district to establish an advisory council to review library content.

Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, said her Senate Bill (SB) 13 would prohibit explicit material in school libraries.

