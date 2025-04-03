Subscribe
Sugar Hill historical marker unveiled

by | Apr 3, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Collin County Commission Member Misty Wiebold reads the inscription for the newly unveiled Texas Historical Marker for Sugar Hill Saturday, March 29. From left, Katherine McCraw, Betsy McCraw Gantt, Lin McCraw, Judge John McCraw, Linda Hess, Mark McCraw, Chris McCraw, Brooke Gantt and Misty Wiebold.

The history of Sugar Hill isn’t as sweet as some might think, especially for those who attended Saturday’s Texas Historical Marker dedication ceremony.

The story of a saloon, a shooting, and a prominent citizen named John Yeary is detailed on one of Collin County’s latest historical markers, dedicated Saturday, March 29, near the Yeary Cemetery on FM 2194. The cemetery is also documented as the last remnant of the Sugar Hill community.

The event was attended by many descendants of John Yeary, as well as friends from Farmersville and the surrounding area. Eric Hogue, chairman of the Collin County Historical Commission, presided over the ceremony.

