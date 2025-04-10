Subscribe
Maymester, Summer registration underway

Apr 10, 2025

Collin College has begun open registration for Maymester and Summer 2025 courses, offering flexible scheduling options for students. 

Students are encouraged to meet with an academic advisor to review their degree plans before selecting courses. This ensures that students stay on track toward graduation. All course registration, degree plan review, and class availability can be accessed through the Workday Student Portal. 

In addition to registration, students can use Workday to pay tuition, view their financial aid status, and explore other academic services.

Collin College offers various course formats, including five-week and ten-week classes, to help accommodate different schedules. 

The summer terms include Maymester, five-week and ten-week courses starting in June, and additional five-week courses beginning in July. These options allow students to take advantage of shorter terms while still earning credit toward their degrees.

Registration dates are determined by the number of credit hours a student has completed at Collin College, excluding transfer hours or hours currently in progress. 

Students should also be aware of important deadlines for adding or dropping courses. Changes to class schedules can be made through the Workday portal during the registration period and the first few days of each semester. A $100 late fee will apply to students who register for classes after the first day of the term.

For students who are unable to register for a full class, Collin College offers a waitlist option. If a seat becomes available in a full class, students on the waitlist will receive an email notification and have 24 hours to confirm and pay for the spot.

The final day for early registration payments is April 30 for Maymester and Summer, and July 23 for Fall 2025. Students who are under academic suspension must submit any appeals by May 30 for Spring suspension and August 21 for Summer suspension.

For more information on registration, including detailed step-by-step instructions, students can access the instructional guide and video on how to register for classes through Workday.

To get started go to this link www.collin.edu/register/registration

From Staff Reports

