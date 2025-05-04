Subscribe
Unofficial final totals: Collin College Board of Trustees

by | May 4, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Election Results

With 59 of 59 vote centers reporting at midnight from the Saturday, May 3, 2025, general election, Collin County Elections said Staci L. Weaver had 37,166 votes, or 58.20%, for Place 4 on the Collin College Board of Trustees. Tamara Thomas had 26,694 votes, or 41.80%.
Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon was unopposed and received 45,680 votes, Collin County Elections said.
Justin Adcock, who was unopposed for Place 6, received 45,828 votes.
Results are not final until canvassed by the Collin College Board of Trustees.

