Housing moratorium extended

It’s Moratorium, Take 3. The Princeton City Council has extended the moratorium on new residential construction for 160 more days.

The first moratorium of 120 days was imposed last September to allow time for the rapidly growing city to plan for improving its infrastructure to keep pace. It was extended in January for 180 days and was due to expire next month.

The temporary moratorium suspends the acceptance, authorization, permits and approvals necessary for residential property development such as subdivision, platting, construction, reconstruction — or other alteration or improvement — within the city limits and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Council voted 6-0 to approve the extension at the regular Monday, June 23, meeting. Councilmember Cristina Todd was absent but sent a message that she supported the second extension.

Assistant City Attorney Grant Lowry said the city has made “reasonable, yet insufficient” progress in preventing a shortage of essential public services.

The second extension is set to expire Nov. 30 unless extended further.



