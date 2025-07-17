City reviewing utility accounts

Princeton city officials still have no explanation for why the utility billing department never implemented winter quarterly averaging (WQA) for wastewater consumption. But they place the blame on former city management and finance staff.

Meanwhile, 7,500 of the city’s 10,624 water accounts are being reviewed for possible refunds – a process expected to take 120 days to complete.

William Rosales, the utility billing revenue manager, said at the Princeton City Council’s Monday, July 14, meeting the WQA ordinance was passed in April 2023, but he was told not to implement it.

“I don’t know why,” he said. “I was just told, ‘don’t do anything with it.’ So, I didn’t.”

“Just for clarification,” Councilmember Cristina Todd asked, “Who gave you that directive specifically to not follow the ordinance?”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]