Collin County property values up 7.55%

New houses like these under construction in the Arbor South development will add to next year’s tax base for Collin County and the Princeton Independent School District. The project is not part of the city’s moratorium on residential construction. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

Property values in Collin County continue to increase, according to 2025 certified taxable values released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).

The district released certified taxable values to taxing authorities on Thursday, July 24. Cities and school districts will hold public hearings in August before setting ad valorem tax rates based on the property values from CCAD.

“The overall county value increased by 7.55% with the average Collin County home value increasing from $599,917 in 2024 to $603,190 in 2025,” said Deputy Chief Appraiser Brian Swanson. “Most of the same fast-growing areas such as Anna, Celina, Melissa and Princeton showed continued growth this year.”

CCAD mailed the 2025 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15 and owners had until May 15 to file an appeal.

The appraisal district said Collin County property values increased to $268.3 billion with $8.84 billion in new property added to the tax rolls as of July 24, 2025.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]