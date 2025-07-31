PFD to continue rural service through November

The Princeton City Council has agreed to extend rural fire service protection through the end of November. The vote at council’s regular Monday, July 28, meeting came hours after Collin County commissioners put a proposal to create a countywide Emergency Services District on the Nov. 4 ballot.

Princeton had notified the county it would no stop serving unincorporated areas, effective Oct. 1, but members appeared open to renegotiating the contract if rural voters approve the district that would become a taxing authority.

Also on the meeting agenda, council agreed that auditors from Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P., should examine repairs made to the Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center between October 2015 and the end of September 2022.

The city closed the center in March of last year and approved up to $500,000 in additional renovations to the former Methodist church, but councilmembers had questions about how the original work was done and paid for.

The center is owned by the Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC), which approved up to $50,000 for a forensic audit.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]