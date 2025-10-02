Subscribe
State Fair 2025

Rough rolling for skating rink

Oct 2, 2025

Roller Room owners Jesse Frank and his mother, Candace Frank, are ready to lace up skates once the building gets a certificate of occupancy.

The owners of the Roller Room say their efforts to bring a skating rink back to Princeton have been stalled for more than two years by the city’s inability to issue a certificate of occupancy, despite renovations and approvals on several other code requirements. 

“We’re in it to win it,” Candace Frank told The Princeton Herald.

Frank, who owns the Roller Room with her son, Jesse, said they purchased the building just south of Jackie Hendricks Stadium with the intention of restoring it as a family venue. 

The rink originally opened in the late 1960s, but its certificate of occupancy expired under the previous owners. That meant the business lost its “grandfathered” status, forcing the building to meet current codes. “We’ve done that for the most part,” Frank said. 

She appeared a year ago before the Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA), which granted a variance from the 77 parking spaces now required to the 33 on site. They would allow only 50 people inside at a time.

Bob Wieland | [email protected]

