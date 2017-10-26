Chamber spotlights Old Rooster Creek Flea Market and Bazaar as Member of the Month

Member Spotlight for Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce in October is Old Rooster Creek Flea Market and Bazaar that has been open more than a year on CR 1099.

The flea market offers shoppers a different experience than a typical flea market with several amenities not often offered elsewhere.

Housed in a 35,000 square foot building that is heated and air-conditioned, Old Rooster Creek features free parking, oversize restrooms, three restaurants and televisions so patrons can keep up with ballgames.

Each month, the market offers a family-friendly event such as free pumpkins in fall and visits from Santa Claus during the Christmas holiday shopping season.

Prior to opening Old Rooster Creek, owner Robert Garner analyzed other flea markets to determine what shoppers liked and did not like, the targeted the dislikes to make his market more appealing.

The market can accommodate 110 vendors who each rent an 11-foot, by 20-foot spot for $160 per month. Vendors do not have to take down their wares when they are not there, but can leave them up to reopen shop when they return, and each vendor has a roll-up door to make loading of purchases easier.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to the print or e-edition.