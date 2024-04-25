Celebrate the date: May 5

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated annually on May 5, is often mistaken in the United States as Mexico’s Independence Day. Instead, it marks the anniversary of a significant victory in Mexican history: the Battle of Puebla, which occurred on May 5, 1862.

Over time, the holiday has evolved in the United States from a commemoration of Mexican heritage into a more commercialized celebration.

