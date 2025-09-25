Panther runners dominate at Denison

Princeton junior Ashton Long placed 31st with a 19:36 at the Denison Invitational. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

One week after winning the team title at the Haltom Buffalo Stampede, the Princeton girls cross-country team put together another dominant showing Saturday in Denison.

The Lady Panthers swept the top three spots in the women’s 5-kilometer race, with senior Gabriella Trejo winning in 20:17.

Not far off Trejo’s pace were juniors Evelyn Escamilla and Marian Valdez, who placed second and third, respectively, with times of 20:58 and 21:10.

Sophomore Jillian McCarthy placed sixth with a 22:17. Junior Emma Dickerson clocked a time of 24:01, good for 11th place.

Princeton secured the team title with 24 points.

Competing for Princeton in the girls 3,200-meter run were junior Brooklyn Heller (sixth, 14:59) and freshmen Abigail Frank (12th, 16:15), Anali Mondragon (14th, 16:19), Janice James (15th, 16:36), Angeline Mejia Martinez (23rd, 21:05) and Nicole Howard (24th, 21:06).

The Princeton boys fielded a five-person team in the men’s 5K race.

Senior Jose Sanchez has been the top performer for the Panthers all season and was again at Denison, placing fifth with a 17:55. Freshman Arturo Valez and senior Henery Martinez also placed in the top 10. Valez was seventh in 18:06 and Martinez took ninth with an 18:08.

Junior Ashton Long placed 31st in 19:36 and freshman Josue Sliva was 43rd in 20:34.

Princeton freshman Eli Fisher won the boys 5K race with a time of 19:37.

Fisher was one of five Panthers to place in the top 10. Freshman Stephen Talley ran to bronze with a 19:51. Freshman Chris Olade placed fifth in 20:07. Freshman Noah Loera placed seventh in 20:18, followed by freshman Jaylen Woodson, who placed eighth in 20:21.

Junior Samuel Robles finished just outside the top 10, capturing 11th place with a 20:34. Sophomores Brenden Vessels and Jaylen Martinez placed 15th and 16th, respectively, with times of 20:50 and 20:56. Freshman Thaydan Fillingham was 42nd in 23:10 and freshman Adrian Hernandez placed 55th in 24:25.

Princeton is scheduled to return to action this Saturday in Dallas for the Jesuit Invitational. The Panthers are then off until Oct. 10 when they will compete at the District 6-6A meet at Myers Park in McKinney.